Technology firm scoops top NI Chamber Awards

Technology firm Outsource Solutions is amongst the winners of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual Chamber Business Awards.

The firm, with offices in Cookstown and Antrim, received the Customer Commitment and Workplace Wellbeing awards from the business support organisation which represents over 1,200 companies from across Northern Ireland.

Outsource will now compete against other regional winners in the national finals in a bid to win the top UK business accolade in their categories and also the chance to scoop the top title as overall National Chamber Awards winner 2018.

The national winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Chamber Awards Gala Dinner on November 29 at the Tobacco Dock in London.

The Chamber Awards is a highlight of the business calendar, showcasing the pivotal role local businesses play in the UK’s continuing growth story.

Ellvena Graham, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Businesses are the engines of the economy – creating opportunities and prosperity in our towns, cities and counties. Even in these turbulent times, they continue to show their adaptability, resilience and strength.

“Every year our judges are impressed by the calibre of entries, and this year was no different. All our finalists should be proud to reach this stage given the stiff competition among our diverse and enterprising pool of applicants. I wish Outsource Solutions well for the national finals in London.”

Outsource Solutions Chief Executive, Terry Moore, said: “These awards are a true reflection of what matters most to us at Outsource; our people and our customers. We are extremely proud of this achievement and are delighted to gain recognition for the continuous efforts, and commitment of all the team at Outsource.”