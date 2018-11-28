Translink unwraps festival travel package for Tyrone

Translink has announced its festive travel package for Tyrone.

Ulsterbus and Goldline passengers can enjoy day return travel for the same price as a single ticket after 9.30am from now until the end of December and Ulsterbus customers only can get £2 all-day travel offer across town services from 9.30am throughout the busy month of December.

For late night shoppers or celebratory nights-out, Goldline will operate a midnight service from Belfast to Dungannon each Friday and Saturday from now until December 22.

Translink’s popular Bus Rambler ticket (£9) which offers unlimited bus travel across NI will be available every day from December 15 to January 1 for people who want to make the most of their days out over the festive period.

For groups exploring winter wonderlands across NI, Translink’s Family and Friends ticket offers one day’s unlimited travel for up to two adults and four children across all services on weekdays after 9.30am and there’s no time restriction on Saturdays and Sundays until January 1, 2019, for the reduced fare of £18. Full details are available online at www.translink.co.uk/christmas/.

Announcing the Christmas travel package, Dermot McGirr from Translink said: “We know Christmas can be a busy and expensive time which is why we are delighted to reduce costs across our services for customers to enjoy affordable hassle-free travel over the festive period and help keep costs down.

Councillor Sean McPeake, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, said: “Mid Ulster District Council is delighted to partner with Translink to launch its 2018 festive travel campaign. We recognise the great lengths Translink goes to in order to make these services and offers available and would encourage everyone to make the smart move and choose public transport when travelling to local shops and attractions this season.”