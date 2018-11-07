Trio admitted to Chartered Accountants Ireland

Three people from Tyrone are celebrating being admitted to Chartered Accountants Ireland.

The trio were recently formally admitted as a Chartered Accountants at the Chartered Accountants Ireland conferring ceremony in Belfast.

Eoin Brannigan receives his certificate from Feargal McCormack.

They are John Mitchell from Stewartstown, Eoin Brannigan from Kildress, and Olga Anderson from Coalisland.

They each received their certificates from Feargal McCormack, President of Chartered Accountants Ireland at the special ceremony in the capital.

Chartered Accountants Ireland was established as the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland by Royal Charter in 1888. It is a membership body representing 26,000 influential members throughout the globe.