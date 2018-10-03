Tyrone groups get funds boost

Community groups in Tyrone are celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Donemana Cricket Club is amongst the 111 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £987,687 from Big Lottery Fund’s Awards for All programme.

The club, which is based in Donemana, near Strabane, is using a £10,000 grant to refurbish the club’s changing rooms and kitchen, which will make the club more usable for everyone in the community.

Another County Tyrone recipient, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Dungannon, is using their grant of £9,950 to support the Dungannon Fleadh with venue and marquee hire, equipment hire, advertising, portable toilet hire, and volunteer costs.

Cruse Bereavement Care Armagh and Dungannon Branch is using a £9,990 grant to run training for volunteers and supervisors in the Southern Health Trust area to enable the charity to better support local people to cope with bereavement.

Dunamore Community Association, based in Cookstown, provides a range of social activities for local people to build relationships and combat isolation. They are using their grant of £3,170 for a day trip to the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh, and then to sightseeing before dinner and a dance.

Dungannon West Community Trust, based in Dungannon, is using a grant of £9,200 to improve the emotional and physical health of local people through physical fitness classes, workshops on healthy eating, mindfulness classes, and reflexology treatments.

Friends of St Mary’s Primary School,Pomeroy, received a £9,775 grant and will use it to renovate an existing mobile classroom at the school to create a bespoke literacy and learning centre for children and parents while Sperrinview Special School, based in Dungannon, is using the £9,589 grant to will train staff to deliver specialised fitness activities and buy fitness equipment.

Also receiving funding are St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley.

The school is using a£10,000 grant to create a sensory garden with a reading corner, sensory planting, textured path and quiet corner to encourage children to get active outdoors. The outdoor space will also be used outside class on open days, community fun nights and for other extra-curricular activities.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chairperson, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the Awards for All programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“Awards for All funds health, education, environment and community projects that help people bring about positive change in their lives, improve health and well-being, develop skills and create safer communities.

“The application process is simple and accessible and shall remain so, making it easy for applicants to successfully apply for small pots of funding that can have such a big impact on local communities and lives,” said Julie.