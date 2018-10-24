Tyrone village triumphs at province’s best kept awards

Donaghmore has been named the winner in the Small Village category at the Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards 2018

Donaghmore won the prestigious award after impressing judges with its community involvement and effort from local businesses and council members to work together to improve their surroundings.

The Best Kept Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport took place on 16th October in the iconic Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen. Pictured on the day is Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council, Helen Kelly, Michelle Hatfield, Director of HR and Corporate Responsibility at George Best Belfast City Airport, Simon Webb, Department of Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs, Bernie McKenna and Bridgette Donaghy.

The awards took place at the iconic Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen, where over 100 delegates from councils, businesses and volunteer groups across the province came together to celebrate the places that go above and beyond to ensure clean, colourful and welcoming surroundings.

Milltown, Dungannon, was also praised at the awards, taking the prize for the Best Kept Medium Housing Area.

Neighbour Castlecaufield was also recognised as the runner up for the Best Kept Small Village.

The awards are organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council. Its president, Doreen Muskett, said: “Congratulations to Donaghmore, that stood out to the judges due to its artistic floral arrangements, colourful hanging baskets and residents’ enthusiasm for working as a team to create something beautiful.

“It is wonderful to recognise the excellent efforts from each town and village represented here today. The fantastic work that has been carried out, largely by volunteers, emphasizes the value of civic pride and the importance of making practical improvements to future-proof our communities. The Best Kept Awards would cease to exist if it wasn’t for our judges, volunteers and enthusiastic participants from across Northern Ireland. A special thank you to Belfast City Airport for its continued support of the awards and dedication to environmental initiatives.”

The overall winner crowned ‘Best of the Best’ was Hillsborough, that impressed judges with its community involvement and effort from local businesses and council members to work together to improve their surroundings.

Michelle Hatfield, Director of Corporate Services at Belfast City Airport, said: “On behalf of Belfast City Airport, I want to congratulate Donaghmore and its residents for their unwavering loyalty to their community, leading to this impressive achievement today. It is an honour to support the Best Kept Awards.”

