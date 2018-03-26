Tyrone youth art projects share in share in awards kitty

A drama based project for young people in Cookstown is among 12 youth projects set to share in a £120,000 kitty of funding. Twelve youth projects in communities across Northern Ireland are to receive funding to develop bespoke arts projects that promote positive health and wellbeing.

The grants have been awarded in the second phase of the ARTiculate programme, a £600,000 project launched last year.

Projects in Cookstown, Belfast, Newry, Enniskillen, Limavady, Dungannon and Derry/Londonderry are among those to have received funding.

One of the recipients is Youth Action Northern Ireland, Domino 3, which covers Cookstown, Limavady, Enniskillen and Greater Belfast, which received £10,000.

A drama based project, it will target young people and explore taboos, prejudice, stigma and difficult issues relating to mental health.

The project will inspire those involved to share with their peers and talk more openly about the issues affecting them.

Working in partnership with community organisations and artists, the funding scheme will deliver tailor-made arts projects to groups of young people across Northern Ireland.

Using a range of artforms including drama, music, and visual arts, the ARTiculate programme has been established to help give young people a voice to talk about the issues which most affect their lives, including mental health issues, family pressures and exam worries.