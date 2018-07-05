Vandalism and illegal dumping condemned

Coalisland Councillor Malachy Quinn has condemned on-going illegal dumping and vandalism on the Lisnastrane Road.

Cllr Quinn said “Once again we have seen illegal dumping on the Lisnastrane Road as well as the road signs here being covered by Spray-paint. I have been contacted by several residents along this road who are sick and tired of morons using it as a dumping ground. There is a dump less than two miles away yet these people think its accept to dump rubbish here. They need to wise up and stop expecting others to pick up after them. I have reported this site to the council and have requested they monitor this area closely for fly-tipping.

The Lisnastrane Road area has become a hot spot for illegal dumping over'recent weeks and the road signs have also been spray-painted over. (submitted pics).

“While the council will do what they can it is up to people to report this type of action when they see it. The more fines we

can hand out the quicker this problem will stop.

“I have also reported the vandalism to road signs which has been sprayed by black paint. Sadly we have people who clearly have little time on their hands but to waste rate-payers money.”