‘Walk and Talk’ at Royal School

The Royal School Dungannon has marked World Mental Health Day with a ‘Walk and Talk’ event.

All pupils and staff at RSD got involved as part of the Positive Mental Health community campaign.

The Walk and Talk event was organised by Mrs Kerr and the Safer School Team of pupils.

Thanks to organisation by Mrs Kerr and the Safer School Team pupils followed a guided route around the school grounds with five stops along the journey, focusing on aspects of the Public Health Agency’s ‘Take 5’ message: Give, Be Active, Connect, Keep Learning and Take Notice.

The local Spar and Eurospar retailers kindly sponsored the event and supplied 7000 bottles of water to each participating school in the Dungannon area. Tesco also kindly sponsored 1000 bananas for the event.

Each pupil involved therefore remained well hydrated and energised as they fulfilled the ‘Be Active’ and ‘Connect’ aspects of the ‘Take 5’ message. A competition for a suitable name and logo for a new community group will also be run within each of the secondary schools at KS3 level.