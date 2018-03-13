World Day of Prayer for Women event

St. Elizabeth’s Church of Ireland, Moygashel, was the venue for this year’s Women’s World Day of Prayer Service in Dungannon. Prepared by the Christian women of Suriname, the 2018 service’s theme was “All God’s Creation is Very Good!”.

Speaker was Lesley Webster and the service was led by Mrs Vera Duffy.

Vocalists: Abby and Laura Anderson pictured at the World Women's Day of Prayer Service.

The readers included participants from the various churches in the Dungannon area Elma Valentine, Kerry Stewart, Alison Rodgers, Briege McQuaid, Helen Hamilton, Jacqui McKinstry, Maxine Davidson, Alexandra McAtee, and Anne Spence, and, Abby and Laura Anderson performed two duets as well as leading the praise. The Dungannon Committee thanked the Rector of Drumglass Parish for the use of the church and the hall.