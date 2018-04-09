Young poets at the Homeplace

The Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy will be the setting for an evening featuring up and coming poets.

‘Taking off from Here: Young Northern Ireland Poets’ will be held on April 21, at 7.30pm and will include Stephen Connolly, Susie Dickie, Stephen Sexton and Manuela Moser.

Seamus Heaney was always a keen supporter and champion of new and emerging poets and in this special event the Homeplace are delighted to welcome four of the brightest new poetic voices currently working in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Connolly, Manuela Moser, Susie Dickey and Stephen Sexton are all at the forefront of a thriving and energetic poetic community.

Stephen Connolly is the editor of ‘The Future Always Makes Me So Thirsty: New Poets from the North of Ireland’ and is, along with Manuela Moser, the founder of The Lifeboat reading series and small press which provides a live and publishing platform for new and emerging poets.

Manuela Moser is a PhD student at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry, Queen’s University, Belfast. Her poems have appeared in tender, Lighthouse and The Future Always Makes Me So Thirsty: New Poets from the North of Ireland.

Stephen Sexton’s poems have appeared in Granta, Poetry London, and Best British Poetry 2015. His pamphlet, Oils, published by The Emma Press, was the Poetry Book Society’s Winter Pamphlet Choice. He was the winner of the 2016 National Poetry Competition and the recipient of an ACES award from the Arts Council of N.I.

Susie Dickey has had poems published in Ambit, Poetry Ireland Review, and The Tangerine. She was the recipient of the Isaac Arthur Green Scholarship to study for an MA in Creative and Life Writing at Goldsmiths College in 2017, and she was the winner of the inaugural Verve Poetry Competition.

Admission to the evening is £6.

For more information, telephone: 028 7938 7444 or visit the website: seamusheaneyhome.ticketsolve.com/shows/873582480