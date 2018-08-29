2005 IN PICTURES: Red Hands bring Sam home after dramatic Croke Park showdown

In 2005 the Red Hands faced two epic battles which were so nail-bitingly enjoyable that they still regularly feature on GAA fans’ and professionals’ alike top sporting moments list.

The All-Ireland semi-final ended in a remarkable result: Tyrone 1-13 Armagh 1-12; which arguably reflected a game for the ages and one that defined the absorbing Tyrone-Armagh rivalry of that era.

It was their third meeting of that year’s Championship and was poised to end level before Owen Mulligan memorably passed responsibility for a late, late free to the great Peter Canavan, who nailed the winner at the Hill 16 end.

The narrow win led a eurphoric Red Hands side to yet another All-Ireland final, where they were met with a determined side in reigning champions Kerry in the decider at Croke Park on September 25, which ended in a nail-biting Tyrone 1-16 Kerry 2-10.

Tyrone meant business, and they certainly played that way, using this game as an opportunity to mark their status as a truly great side with this victory, as Peter Canavan finished his career with a brilliant first half goal before later kicking a magnificent point in the second half at a critical juncture.

Kerry threw everything at them, with Tomas O Se’s goal keeping them in touch, but Tyrone held in to the bitter end, becoming lifting the cup for the second time.