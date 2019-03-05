£300K awarded to community projects

Six groups have been awarded a total of £300,000 for capital projects from a new Mid Ulster District Council grant programme.

The funding comes from a new ‘Capital Discretionary Grant’ which has been specifically developed for community-led projects which involve the construction and enhancement of local facilities.

Three groups, Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church Community Group, Ballinderry Shamrocks GAC and Kildress Wolfe Tones GAC will each receive £50,000 towards the costs of new community hub buildings.

Ballymaguigan St Trea’s has also been awarded £50,000 towards the replacement of an existing community building, while Pomeroy Plunkett’s GAC receives the same amount to support the third phase of its development work which includes pitch re-surfacing and carpark and access works.

The final grant recipient is Dungannon’s Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club which will use its funding of £50,000 towards the creation of changing rooms, a community room, toilets and carpark works.

Councillor Sean McPeake, Chair of the Council, has welcomed the Council’s continued commitment to investing in local communities.

“While the Council awards over £750K in grants every single year for everything from arts, culture, sports to events and community development, we identified a clear need for a specific programme which would contribute to the substantial costs associated with major construction projects,” he said. “This is further evidence of the Council’s commitment to investing in local communities and I am delighted that six groups from across the district will now benefit from significant financial support”.

The Capital Discretionary Grant Programme will open again for applications in November for projects which will provide benefit to the community for a period in excess of five years, such as a new building or refurbishment/renovation of an existing building.