£37k renewal works starts in Ballyronan

Village renewal works have commenced in Ballyronan, following an investment of £37,000 from the EU Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme.

The project will see the development of a new community area including; improved access, new gates and fencing, new kerbing and resurfacing; and the installation of seating, raised beds, planting and a chalkboard.

The project will be delivered by Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, with Mid Ulster District Council providing 25% of the funding.

The contractor for the village renewal works in Ballyronan is CivCo Ltd.

This project is part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.