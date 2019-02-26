£3m for Coalisland public realm scheme

The Department for Communities is to invest over £3m in public realm improvements due to get underway in Coalisland shortly.

The scheme focuses on improving the core retail and commercial areas of Coalisland town centre by delivering improvements to the roads, paving, footpaths, drainage, landscaping, street lighting, street furniture, signage, planting and provision for festive lighting infrastructure.

Mid Ulster District Council is also investing in the major project which aims to increase confidence in the town centre.

Announcing the funding, Paul McNaught from the Department of Communities, said: “This investment in Coalisland town centre will enhance and modernise this important retail core.

“It is anticipated that the public realm scheme will help to stimulate business, increase footfall, improve pedestrian safety and enhance the local community’s environment, laying the foundations for future development and investment.”