4,000 take part in Summer Bash

Nearly 4,000 people recently enjoyed a fantastic evening of free family fun at the Lineside, Coalisland in conjunction with the annual Newell 10K and 5K run.

The Coalisland Summer Bash activities were organised by Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with the local community, Newell Stores and Keep ‘Er Lit Running Club; and offered free family entertainment during and after the annual Newell 10K and 5K run.

Enjoying the free entertainment and glorious sunshine at the Coalisland Summer Bash and Newell 10K and 5K races.

Live music was provided by Brian Mills and Declan McGrath of Reverb, as well as Coalisland Silver Band and a host of children’s entertainment including dance workshops and demonstrations, face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts and other activities were enjoyed by kids.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, along with Newell Stores and Keep ‘Er Lit Running Club, awarded prizes to the top runners who took part in the 10K and 5K races.

A fantastic evening of free family fun was enjoyed in the wonderful sunshine by all who attended.

Well done to everyone who organised the event and to those that took part.