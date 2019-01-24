£46k to restore play facilities at Glenone village

Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney has welcomed the commencement of work to restore play facilities at Glenone, near Portglenone.

The Sperrin representative described it as being “a good news story” for young people in the district.

“I welcome the upgrading of play facilities at Glenone, to serve the fast-growing population of the area,” he said in a statement this week.

“The Glenone Playpark promoted by the Bann Valley Community Group is set to avail of a £46,000 upgrade, one of the 37 village renewal projects to be phased in across Mid Ulster.

“This Improvement Scheme is jointly-funded by the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme and the Mid Ulster Council.”

Councillor Kearney said the play facilities at Glenone had been reduced over the years and the provision of the play park will address this issue. “I commend the Bann Valley Community Group for prioritising the recreational needs of the Glenone Community at this time.

“In recent years the play facilities at Glenone have been run down. In fact at one time one of the few skate-board parks in the North was located at Glenone.

“That is now all set to change.” The refurbishment of the play park will include a rocket thermoplastic, bay swings, a multiplay unit, a roundabout, a dune buggy springer, a steel bin and seat with armrest.

When completed the play facility will enhance Glenone Riverside Walk, known locally as Fisherman’s Walk’, much enjoyed by people from all over the district and beyond.