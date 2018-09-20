A Brew for Drew comes to Dromore

The Orange Institution will this weekend play host to dozens of coffee mornings dubbed “a Brew for Drew” as part of ongoing fundraising efforts for the Drew Nelson Legacy Project.

Mr Nelson, who served as Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland from 2004, died in October 2016 following a short illness.

The “Brew for Drew” will take place on Saturday, September 29 at various locations province-wide including Dromore Town Hall from 9am to 12.30pm.

Locally, Lower Iveagh District LOL No 1’s event will feature some music from local bands in the Square and an Ulster Day exhibition. It is hoped that this will become an annual event, held on the Saturday closest to Ulster Day each year.

Commenting on the event, Worshipful District Master Bro Ian Ward said: “Drew carried out tremendous work for the Institution as a whole and was particularly focused on nurturing young talent for leadership roles in the future. He is still very much missed locally, but his work and efforts will be continued through the work of the Drew Nelson Legacy Project. We hope that local people will come out and support this event which is being held in Dromore Town Hall as Dromore was very much Drew’s home town”.