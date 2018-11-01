A spooktacular evening was definitely had in Coalisland!
Over 2,000 people attended Coalisland’s spooktacular programme of fun and fireworks on Halloween night.
Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the Halloween shenanigans kicked off at 6pm with an evening of entertainment and funfair rides at Gortgonis Park.
The local community also enjoyed an array of fun community activities in the run-up to Halloween including, football tournaments, art and crafts workshops, scary movie nights and a family fun day letting kids burn off some energy at Ógras Centre.
The programme was brought to a close with a spectacular fireworks display at Gortgonis Park, which lit up the sky to everyone’s delight.