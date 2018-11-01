A spooktacular evening was definitely had in Coalisland!

Over 2,000 people attended Coalisland’s spooktacular programme of fun and fireworks on Halloween night.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the Halloween shenanigans kicked off at 6pm with an evening of entertainment and funfair rides at Gortgonis Park.

Francie Molloy MP, Chair of the Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership, and Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, Chair of the Planning Committee, Mid Ulster District Council enjoyed the spooktacular programme of events in Coalisland on Halloween night.

The local community also enjoyed an array of fun community activities in the run-up to Halloween including, football tournaments, art and crafts workshops, scary movie nights and a family fun day letting kids burn off some energy at Ógras Centre.

The programme was brought to a close with a spectacular fireworks display at Gortgonis Park, which lit up the sky to everyone’s delight.

These three are pictured enjoying the delights of the fun fair.

Having a spooky night together.

These locals pictured enjoying the craic in Coalisland.

The cold didn't put these locals off coming to enjoy the Haloween night in Coalisland.

This trio were all wrapped up while enjoying their Halloween night in Coalisland.

It was thumbs up from this duo who had a ball at the Coalisland Halloween night.

