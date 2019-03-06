A World Day of Prayer service was held in Dungannon

The World Day of Prayer service for the Dungannon area was held in St. Elizabeth’s Church of Ireland, Moygashel on Friday, March 1.

This year the service had been prepared by the Christian women of Slovenia and at the heart of the service was an open invitation for all to come to the Lord’s table, “Come – Everything is Ready”.

Members heard the voices of some of those coming to the table: wives, mothers and grandmothers, Roma People, refugees and migrant workers.

Their stories reflected the political and economic situation of Slovenia from the time it was a socialist-communist state to the present day.

While listening to these stories, the congregation were encouraged to ask forgiveness for being silent in the face of injustice, praying that God may open their hearts to compassion and understanding.

The service closed with a prayer of blessing to mutually support one another on the path of freedom, justice and peace.

The service was led by Florence Doran and Ann Gilpin and other readers included participants from the various churches in the Dungannon area: Lia Dunne; Patricia Thompson; Kayleigh Boyle; Mary Loughran; Judith Anderson and Gertie Greenaway.

The Dungannon Committee is very grateful to the Rector of Drumglass Parish for the use of St Elizabeth’s Church for the service and the hall for

refreshments afterwards.