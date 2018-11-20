Acheson and Glover is Supplier of the Year

One of Northern Ireland’s leading manufacturers of Hard Landscaping and Building Products, Acheson and Glover, has been named ‘Supplier of the Year 2018’ at national awards.

The Dungannon firm beating off stiff competition from large-scale manufacturers right across the UK.

Tyrone-based AG from Old Moy Road was awarded the prestigious NBG Award within the ‘Civils and Landscaping CMT’ category at the independent builders merchant buying group’s gala event in Liverpool.

The awards honour the building industry’s major brands, recognising their contribution to the business success of NBG’s merchant partners.

NBG is a community of independent merchants committed to collective buying power and supporting suppliers in the building, plumbing and civils industries.

Stuart Thomas, Head of Sales at AG commented: “We are delighted to have received this award. Builders merchants play a key role in supporting AG’s business growth, so to be recognised as the top supplier of civils and landscaping products by NBG is fantastic.

“Well done to AG’s production, sales support, sales teams and the wider business for the hard work and determination which helped beat off some stern competition for this award.”

AG started life as a family-run business and remains so. Through advances in manufacturing technology and a stringent quality control that stretches all the way from the quarry to the final product, they have a team of people who have the skills and imagination to rethink, re-engineer and redefine what’s possible with reconstituted stone and precast concrete.