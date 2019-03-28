Acorn Women’s Group get Growing Funding award

Acorn Women’s Group, Augher has been awarded €1000 thanks to the ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’ community growing fund created by GIY (Grow It Yourself) in partnership with Energia.

A fund of €75,000 was awarded to 86 community food growing projects across the island of Ireland and will each receive funds to develop their unique projects and ideas further for the benefit of their community.

The recipients include community groups, schools, NGOs and Not for Profits, community gardens and allotment groups, GIY groups, hospitals, crèches, direct provision centres and men’s sheds all across the country. Each group was awarded funding ranging from €500 to €2,000 with one group receiving €5,000.

An Acorn Women’s Group spokesperson explained: “We have a community garden at our buildings used by preschool children, afterschool club children and women’s group activities. It is also open to the community to visit and we run community events where the garden is used. This provides the opportunity to promote health and wellbeing to our local community.

WWe promote outdoor activities to our children and the women’s group and local community. The garden helps improve the quality of life of our participants and engages the local community when we host grandparent days at preschool and afterschool services which assists us with our intergenerational projects.”