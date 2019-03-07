Advertorial: Get engineering for a career with real potential

The Get Engineering Careers Fair is a one-stop shop for anyone interested in pursuing a career in the advanced manufacturing engineering industry.

This year’s event will take place at the South West College (SWC) Dungannon Campus this Saturday, March 9, from 9:30am-1:30pm.

The majority of the world’s materials handling equipment originates from the cluster of engineering firms based in County Tyrone and as the recently designated Engineering Hub for Northern Ireland (NI), South West College will engage with engineering and advanced manufacturing employers and initiatives across NI, the UK and beyond.

The College currently works closely with leading engineering firms on curriculum development, innovation support, staff continual professional development, Apprenticeships, Higher Level Apprenticeships and scholarships through the ‘Get Engineering’ initiative. The initiative aims to give those thinking about a career or learning and training options in engineering, a flavour of the prospects and potential for progression

within the booming local industry.

This year’s Engineering Fair will host over thirty advanced manufacturing engineering employers, many of whom are actively recruiting and showcasing equipment and materials designed and produced locally and distributed to clients around the world.

College lecturing and support staff will also be present to advise prospective students about courses and training alternatives to the traditional routes of A-Levels and university, including the hugely popular Apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

For further information on the Engineering Careers Fair on Saturday, March 9, please contact Una Taylor, SWC, Dungannon, tel: 028 8225 0109 (ext 3623) or email Una.Taylor@swc.ac.uk