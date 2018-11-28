All Aboard... The Peatlands Santa Express!!

Santa is making his journey from the North Pole for two weekends in Peatlands Park, Dungannon on December 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 12 – 3pm.

This promises to be a magical experience not to be missed. Hop aboard the Santa Express train where you will take a journey through the woods to arrive at Santa’s secret grotto. Father Christmas will meet and greet the little ones and deliver a present to all children. There will be the opportunity to take a selfie with Santa. Hop back on the express train and it will take you to the Peatlands Visitor Centre where you will continue your magical experience by writing a letter to Santa which will be placed in the North Pole Letterbox.

The little ones will also get to decorate a Christmas cookie, enjoy arts and crafts and have a sing song or dance to some festive music.

Once again Saltmarine are proud sponsors of Peatlands Santa Express. Gareth Morrow, Marketing Manager explained: “Saltmarine Cars are delighted to support Tiny Life again this year with their Santa Express Train event at Peatlands Park. It’s a fantastic event with all the magic of Christmas on the train to see Santa and raises much needed funds for this awesome local charity to support premature babies”.

Tickets are limited. To book a time slot visit www.buytickets.at/Tinylife. For more information or if you would like to volunteer at this event please contact Leanne on 07702 384791.

TinyLife offers practical and emotional support to parents with premature babies through Family Support, education and programmes.