All set for Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicle trek

Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club Ltd are holding their 41st sponsored two-day tractor trek this weekend.

This year the club is hoping to raise funds for Asthma UK from the trek which covers 100 miles.

Once again it will leave Moneymore at 9.30am tomorrow (Friday) heading for Cookstown and then Dungannon.

In the afternoon, it will make its way through Moygashel, Mossmore, to Aughnacloy and Lisnaweary to Favor Royal.

The return trip back to Moneymore starts at 10.30am via Ballygawley, Castlecaulfield, Newmills, Stewartstown and Coagh.

Those taking part are expected to arrive in Moneymore at 6.40pm.

Since the tractor trek began more than £450,000 has been raised for various charities.

The club came together as a result of an advert placed in the Mid Ulster Mail in 1974.

A group of men interested in vintage machinery gathered at the Assembly Rooms in Moneymore, and the Mid Ulster Vintage Vehicles Club Ltd was formed.

​The club’s first rally was held on 1 March 1976 at Springhill, Moneymore where entries were received from 20 cars and 52 tractors.

From a suggestion by John Joe McKernan in 1977, the club organised a sponsored tractor and car trek to Portrush where £4,900 was raised for Multiple Sclerosis Research.

Over the years the trek has raised many thousands of pounds for various charities.

The highest yearly total was £22,222 collected in 2008 for the British Red Cross, with Jim Scott MBE collecting £10,624 on sponsor cards.

Fifteen May Day runs have been organised by the car section of the club over the years.