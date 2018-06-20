Allotments hold top Open Evening

Local gardeners from other allotment groups including Springhill, Cantogher and Castlecaulfield were given a warm welcome to Castledawson Allotments at its recent open evening.

Plot owners showcased the variety of produce grown on the site and visitors found out about how allotments can contribute so much to community life, as well as providing somewhere to get away from the stresses, strains and demands of everyday life.

Open Evening visitors making paper pots to sow peas, spinach and oriental greens for their gardens and allotments.

Visitors also enjoyed the range of activities during the open evening provided by Mid Ulster District Council staff and TCV (The Conservation Volunteers), ranging from sowing vegetables and wildflower seeds to potting up herbs and making bee homes to attract pollinators into the garden.

A number of new plot holders have joined the site this year but there are still plots available for anyone wanting to start growing their own fresh, healthy fruit and vegetables. If you are interested, contact Mid Ulster District Council on 03000 132 132, email parks@midulstercouncil.org or visit www.midulstercouncil.org/services