Alzheimer’s Society to hold talks on dementia

Alzheimer’s Society Mid Ulster is holding free information sessions in Cookstown and Draperstown for people who want to learn more about dementia.

There will be two talks over two consecutive weeks in both Cookstown and Draperstown Libraries. The first talk is titled “Overview of Dementia and Understanding Unusual Behaviours” followed by “Legal and Financial Issues” in week two.

More than 20,400 people in Northern Ireland are living with dementia, including almost 1,300 in the Mid Ulster area. The informal sessions will be delivered by Mona McGlade, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker in Mid Ulster. The content of the first session will include: types of dementia; the symptoms of dementia and how it affects the person; and, it will look at some of the unusual behaviours that can occur along with the reasons for the behaviour and how to support someone. The content of the second session will include: Power of Attorneys; information on benefits: and the importance of planning ahead.

The talks in Cookstown will be held in Cookstown Library, 13 Burn Road, on Tuesday 19 March 2.30pm – 4pm - “An Overview of Dementia and Understanding Unusual Behaviours”; Tuesday 26 March 2.30pm – 4pm – “Legal and Financial Issues.”

The talks in Draperstown will take place in the local Library, 50 High Street on Friday 22 March 2.30pm to 4pm – “An Overview of Dementia and Understanding Unusual Behaviours”; Friday 29 March 2.30pm to 4pm – “Legal and Financial Issues.”

For further information contact Ms McGlade, on 028 8676 5888.