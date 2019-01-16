Amplify set to help our youths

YouthAction Northern Ireland are delighted to introduce the Amplify programme to the South Tyrone area.

Amplify, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Project managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) is a programme designed specifically for young people aged 16-24 who can commit to three days per week to develop their skills, experiences and awareness through a programme focused on personal development, good relations and citizenship.

Amplify will be delivered in the local community including Aughnacloy, Ballygawley and further afield and transport will be provided for all participants.

Lunch and contribution to childcare costs are included as well as an opportunity to receive incentive payments of £8 per day which do not impact on benefits.

AMPLIFY has been funded by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) to the value of €4.7m.

Match-funding for this project has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs in Ireland.

The programme will be delivered on a cross border basis and will provide opportunities for accredited training as well as opportunities to engage with people from both similar and different

This is a new and exciting opportunity for young people across the South Tyrone area.

YouthAction NI are keen to work closely with local community groups and organisations in the South Tyrone and Dungannon area to ensure this programme meets those young people who are hardest to reach.

This could be the perfect opportunity for any young people aged 16-24 to commit to just six months to develop their skills and experiences and become more involved in their local community.

So, don’t miss out! Places are limited for this programme so please get in touch as soon as possible.

If you are interested and would like more information please contact Brenda on 029 66328534 or email brenda@youthaction.org or find us on Facebook ‘YouthAction NI Brenda McElroy’. YouthAction Northern Ireland has a regional offices in Ballygawley.