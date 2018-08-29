Another superb year for Aughnacloy College students

Last Thursday, August 23 there was a lot of excitement and delight in Aughnacloy College as Year 12 pupils received their GCSE results.

As expected the pupils at the Dungannon based facility produced an excellent set of results as the school celebrated another successful year.

Year 12 pupils Alanna Bloomer, Tracey Parr, Hannah Lockhart and Megan Gillespie receiving their GCSE results at Aughnacloy College.

Members of staff and parents were absolutely delighted once again to celebrate with Year 12 pupils on their GCSE success.

Principal of Aughnacloy College, Mr Colin Berry, congratulated the pupils on the results achieved.

He stated: “I congratulate all our pupils on the results that they have obtained.

“We celebrate their achievements and efforts and are proud of their successes.

Aughnacloy College Principal Mr Berry pictured with year 12 pupils Emma Evans, Alanna Bloomer, Rachel Pike and Lucy Evans.

“Once again the teachers and support staff dedicated themselves to enabling the pupils achieve their best.

“Thanks also to the parents of our Year 12 pupils for supporting their children and the life of the school.

“We wish our pupils well as they leave Aughnacloy College and continue on their chosen career path.”

Mr Paul Bell, Chairman of the school Board of Governors also congratulated all the Year 12 pupils on their exam successes.

He said: “All the hard work over the years had paid off with excellent results.

“As the pupils leave Aughnacloy College the Board of Governors wish them well as they move to the next stage of their education and career.”

* Last year the annual GCSE League Tables were produced by the Irish News with a local school finishing tops.

Aughnacloy College was ranked sixth out of 133 non-selective schools for pupils gaining five GCSE grades at A*-C including GCSE English and GCSE Maths. Within the controlled sector Aughnacloy College is ranked second.

This was a fabulous achievement for the school and within the Southern Region it was the Top Non Grammar school.

Meanwhile, Aughnacloy College is continuing to improve their facilities and is looking forward to the completion of their 3G pitch!