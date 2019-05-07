Antrim Chase raise over £10,000 for charity

Thanks to the kind weather and the incredible hard work and generosity of their members and friends, Antrim Chase have had one of their most successful seasons to date.

During the 2018/19 season Antrim Chase raised a total of £10,843 and supported nine charities: Marie Curie, Glen’s Spread Group, Air Ambulance, Water Aid, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Friends of Kilronan, MacMillan Palliative Care Unit, NI Children’s Hospice and the Mid Ulster Rehab Centre.

Antrim Chase members present a cheque for �1,003 to team at the Mid Ulster Rehab Centre.

They have thanked everyone who came out to support them, both on horse and on foot, during their exciting 2018/19 season.

Thanks in particular have been extended to dedicated photographers Lyndon McKee, Noel Graham, Norman Gordon, Andrew Montgomery and Les Young; all of the landowners who gave them access to their fields, lanes and farms, for their events; and, their members who worked tirelessly throughout the year to put on their weekly rides.

Antrim Chase is running dressage and SJ clinics throughout the summer months and their winter season will start again at Benone beach on October 5.

They are also hosting a fundraising ride through the beautiful grounds of Shanes Castle on July 7 which is open to both members and non-members, as well as their Annual Bellaghy Show in aid of Marie Curie on Saturday, September 7. If

Sitting well back over a Bellaghy hedge during the Charity Chase. (pics submitted)

you would like to get involved with the club in any way, get in touch via their Facebook Page:

Antrim Chase or by contacting their Secretary Margo McClure on 07753800656.