Police are appealing for information after a hit and run collision involving a JCB.

According to a post on Dungannon and South Tyrone PSNI Facebook page: "It has knocked down and broken a telephone pole at a crossroads on the Lower Grange Road outside Cookstown" around 1pm on May 26.

"The JCB went off in the direction of Tullyhogue."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.