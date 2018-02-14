Arrest after reports of man touching himself inappropriately in shopping centre

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of outraging public decency at a shopping centre in Portadown.

Speaking tonight (Wednesday, February 14) a police spokesman said: “Yesterday we were made aware of a series of incidents where a male was alleged to have been touching himself inappropriately in High Street Mall, Portadown.

“A school child had reported this to their parents who did absolutely the right thing in bringing the information to us directly. We were then able to put something in place and, working with the very astute High Street Mall security, were on hand... to make an arrest for outraging public decency. The male is now in custody.”

The arrest was made around 5pm.

The spokesman added: “If you have concerns about any behaviour, particularly around your child, bring that information to us. Done the right way, evidence can be gathered and arrests quickly made.”