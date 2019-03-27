Aughnacloy Community College take part in cross-border resilience workshop

Students at Aughnacloy Community College were welcomed to Beech Hill College, Monaghan, recently, for a cross-border resilience workshop led by Cavan and Monaghan Education and Training Board in association with the ISPCC.

The project was supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programme Body (SEUPB).

Students at Aughnacloy Community College and Beech Hill College, Monaghan, pictured at a cross-border resilience workshop

The session, delivered by Kathryn McAree of the ISPCC and Pamela Treanor of ‘Train With A Treanor’, was designed to bring young people from sides of the border together to increase their resilience and improve cross-border relations.

Topics explored in the workshop included emotions, factors which create stress in a young person’s life, healthy and unhealthy coping mechanisms and more.

The morning concluded on a high note, with Pamela Treanor leading students in a ‘Pound’ session involving a pulsating exercise routine complete with drumsticks and rock music.

Kathryn McAree said: “This resilience workshop was designed to increase young people’s understanding of mental health and some of the difficulties which can arise. It is important that young people – and all people – feel empowered to talk about how they are feeling and know that there is support available at

any time.

“Having fun, connecting with friends and others and getting exercise are all vital for wellbeing and so a Pound session was a perfect way to round off the session.”