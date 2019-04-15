Aughnalocy College reach Agri-Food contest final

Aughnalcoy College, along with three other Northern Ireland schools, have reached the final stage of a farm-to-fork skills development competition. The students who range from 14-16 years of age, will now go on to receive five Aberdeen Angus cross calves each at the Balmoral Show as part of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge. As well as having to rear their own calves, they will then profit from their sale to ABP whilst also taking part in an 18-month skills development programme. The finalists have also been given special assignments to research solutions and developing innovative concepts to support the local beef supply chain.

ABP is an integrated agri-business which employs 10,000 people across 35 sites including two in Northern Ireland at Newry and Lurgan. It is a platinum sponsor of the Balmoral Show and will present the calves to the teenagers in front of the visiting public on the Cattle Lawn on May 17.