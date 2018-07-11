August’s Bantry Fleadh 2018 celebrates 10th birthday milestone

The weekend of August 3 and 5 will see the return of the Brantry Fleadh 2018.

Headlined by Cara Dillion, Flook, and ZoDoMo, it is supported by the Mid Ulster Council, Arts council NI, HLF Big Lottery fund, and Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann.

Featuring Donal Lunny, Zoe Conway and Mairtin O'Connor, performing at Brantry Fleadh on Sunday, August 5.

This significant annual event now in its 10th consecutive year takes place at The Brantry Bard Cultural Centre, near Dungannon and reflects all things positive about the traditional and cultural arts, through a series of concerts, music sessions, workshops, song and dance, lasting into the wee small hours!

The Fleadh commences on Friday, August 3 with an evening of song featuring the brilliant Cara Dillion, returning to the Brantry Fleadh for the second time in recent years.

This extraordinary Irish singer has been captivating audiences and achieving exceptional acclaim for over 20 years. She has (according to Mojo magazine) ‘Quite possibly the world’s most beautiful female voice’, Cara will be supported in song by local Tyrone man Niall Hanna, a traditional/folk singer and guitarist from Derrytresk on the shores of Lough Neagh.

Niall has been immersed in traditional singing from a young age, a legacy left behind by his grandfather Geordie Hanna and his sister Sarah Ann O’Neill.

Flook, featuring John Joe Kelly, Sarah Allen, Ed Boyd and Brian Finnegan Performing at Brantry Fleadh on Saturday, August 4.

On Saturday, August 4 there will be Traditional Music and Song Workshops under the guidance of some of Irelands leading Traditional Musicians; Brid Harper and Zoe Conway (Fiddles), Darren Breslin (Accordion), Brona Graham (Banjo), Louise Mulcahy (Flute), Brian Finnegan and PJ McDonald (Whistles), Seamie O’Dowd (Guitar), John Joe Kelly (Bodhran), Michelle Mulcahy (Harp), Ciaran Hanna (Concertina), Sean McKeon (Uilleann Pipes),and Niall Hanna (Traditional Singing).

The workshops will be followed by Flook in concert, who weave and spin traditionally rooted tunes into a breathtaking sound.

This group of exceptional musicians, Brian Finnegan, Sarah Allen, John Joe Kelly and Ed Boyd, possesses a rare blend of fiery technical brilliance, delicate ensemble interaction and a bold, adventurous musical imagination. Flook will be supported by the Mulcahy’s of Abbeyfeale, West Limerick.

Mick, Louise and Michelle Mulcahy play a dazzling array of instruments between them but it’s the sweetness and tunefulness of their ensemble playing that is most striking. They have an unmistakable, infectious sound and their skill and enthusiasm comes from a lifetime of playing together.

Sunday, August 5 commences with the ‘auld Sunday dinner’, and a children’s fun day at the Bard Cultural Centre.

A house concert and session will set the musical tone for Sunday, followed by our very popular Sets Ceili, with music performed by the 2017 2nd place All-Ireland winners The Blackwater Ceili Band.

The weekend will conclude with ZoDoMo in concert. Described by critics as a ‘trad music supergroup’, the trio features three of Ireland’s eminent musicians, Zoë Conway, one of the country’s most gifted virtuoso musicians who is equally at home in both traditional Irish and classical styles.

Dónal Lunny, popularly regarded as having been central to the renaissance of Irish music over the last three decades and Máirtín O’Connor, a master musician whose dexterity and innovation has won him worldwide acclaim.

ZoDoMo will be supported by Seán McKeon and Liam O’Connor. Both were born into prominent musical families in Dublin. Between them they have received many musical accolades and both were awarded the prestigious TG4 Young Musician of the Year. In 2009, the pair released a duet album entitled “Dublin Made Me”, to great acclaim.

The Fleadh will draw to a close as always with a monster session into the wee hours! A weekend not to be missed! Tickets are available on line at www.brantryfleadh.com or at Gene Stuarts Music Shop, 9 Irish Street, Dungannon (0)28 8772 5286. Booking in advance advisable! Further information on the Brantry Fleadh 2018 is available on: www.brantryfleadh.com, (0) 7771 607 840, info@brantryfleadh or follow us on Facebook!