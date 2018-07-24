Autumn events at The Burnavon

While enjoying this year’s summer sun, we have been looking ahead to shorter evenings and cooler temperatures and as the autumn season approaches we are thrilled to launch a jam packed new programme here in Mid Ulster’s premier theatre, arts and cultural venue.

The Burnavon’s new programme is sure to provide a barrel of laughs with comedy shows galore including the much awaited ‘The History of the Peace accordin’ to my MA’ the sequel to the popular ‘The History of the Peace accordin’ to my DA’ from talented trio Lynch, Grimes and McKee. Comic Kevin McAleer is back with his newest sketch, ‘Guru’ where the audience is asked to brace themselves for an evening of mindfulness, tai chi with chai tea and living hilariously in the moment.

The long awaited ‘new’ hilarious play from Carol Doey ‘Till Kids Do Us Part’ is not to be missed; and among other fantastic comedy shows is the award winning Father and Son team, Conal and Rory Gallen as they present ‘Off your Trolley’.

Councillor Kenneth Reid was joined by Conal Gallen to officially launch the upcoming events programme and said,

“We are delighted to welcome Conal Gallen back to Mid Ulster today as we launch the Burnavon’s autumn winter 2018 programme which has over 60 events in the coming months including comedy, music, theatre, pantomime, exhibitions and workshops. It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of shows available for the public to enjoy as we enter into the colder months.”

Musical highlights include concert performances from Donna Taggart, who is just back from the USA after touring with the legendary Phil Coulter.

Phil Coulter comes to the stage himself in December with his new show ‘Gold & Silver Days’; and Burnavon favourites Bagatelle will take the audience on a trip down memory lane as they celebrate their 40th year in show business.

Kicking off the festive season is Ballet Ireland’s ‘The Nutcracker’, performed by an international cast of world-class dancers who offer a tale of wondrous adventure; As well as the return of the much loved The High Kings, along with an unrivalled sBhowcase of country music legends at the ‘Christmas Country Showtime’ and ‘A Night with the Country Stars Christmas Cracker’.