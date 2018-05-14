Balmoral Show: Traffic and travel advice

Traffic and travel advice has been issued for the Balmoral Show 2018.

The show will be taking place daily from 9.30 on from Wednesday 16th to Saturday 19th May at Balmoral Park, Maze Long Kesh, Lisburn.

Balmoral Show

A post on the Balmoral Show website advises those hoping to attend, in a bid to ease congestion around the Showgrounds, to leave their vehicles at home and use public transport.

“We are delighted that the Balmoral Show attracts so many visitors each year, but we are very conscious about our neighbours and our environmental responsibilities,’ said Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director.

“We would urge our visitors to consider leaving their cars at home and benefit from a more relaxed journey on public transport.”

The RUAS and Translink have teamed up to offer a special promotion for this event.

Translink passengers displaying a valid bus or train ticket on Wednesday 12th May will be able to benefit from a discount on the full price to the Show. Admission fees for Translink passengers will be £12 adult (normal price is £15), £7 senior citizen (£10 normal price) and £7 youth (normal price is £10).

Lynda Shannon, Communications Manager, Translink said:

“We are pleased to once more join forces with the RUAS to encourage more people to leave the car at home and use greener travel options to get to and from this year’s event as well as enjoying discounted Show entry, exclusive to Translink passengers.

"The King’s Hall Complex is a five minute walk from Balmoral Train Station and situated along the frequent Metro 9 bus corridor which operates every 5-10 minutes at peak times.

"Passengers can also enjoy a third off train fares after 9.30am and those over 60 can travel free with a Senior Smartpass or 60+ Smartpass.”

There are also a number of parking locations in close proximity to the Showgrounds; all offering a daily rate of £7.00 per car.

Park and Ride facilities will be available from the following locations during the Show; Boucher Road and Belfast Harlequin Playing Fields.

Strangford Avenue playing fields will also be available for car parking but there will be no park and ride from this location due to close proximity to the Showground’s.

Disabled car parking is available at the Boucher Road Park and Ride facility and all shuttle bus services are wheel chair accessible.

Coach parking is available at the Harlequin Playing Fields, located at Deramore Park.