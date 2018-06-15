‘Bapper’s Gig’ to raise funds for CH&S

A popular Mid Ulster swimming instructor, the late Gary ‘Bapper’ Morris’ will be honoured, remembered and his legacy celebrated with an forthcoming outdoor festival Bapper’s Gig: NI Rock N’ Roll Festival on Saturday, August 4 at The Hill of The O’Neill in Dungannon.

A who’s who of local bands will perform throughout the day from 2pm to benefit Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Blackwater Conspiracy.

A big, one day Rock N’ Roll festival was something that Gary often talked and dreamed of in his lifetime for The Hill of The O’Neill, so his close friend and fellow avid music lover David White decided to make that dream a reality this summer having received a nod of approval from Gary’s wife Oliva, and by getting together with his niece Erin Foy and Ciaran Campbell of SD Entertainment.

The gig will feature a headline performance from Bapper’s favourite local band, Blackwater Conspiracy, who he regularly travelled all over the province to see. Also performing on the hill will be The Pat McManus Band, A Little Bitter, Rusty Jacks, Smoking Gun, Bad Boy Boogie, a tribute to AC/DC and many more. There’ll also be plenty of family friendly activities for kids as Bapper loved nothing more than providing swimming lessons to all the children he met at Dungannon Leisure Centre for some 15 years.

His eldest daughter Zara spoke of her delight at Bapper’s Gig “My family and I are ecstatic about the gig as music was a huge part of my daddy’s life and there is nothing more fitting to celebrate his life especially for such a good cause.”

We hope that the whole wider community of Mid-Ulster will come together as one for what will be one of the biggest ever live music gigs Dungannon town centre will have ever witnessed. A large scale production is currently being planned to give the townspeople a new experience that they’ll remember forever.

Rusty Jacks.

Other facilities on the day will include a licensed bar, hot food, merchandise stalls and an after party at Hagan’s Bar.

Tickets are priced at £10 for over 16s, under 16s £5 and under 8s go free. These can be purchased from The Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House 028 87 728 600, also from Stewart’s Music Shop, Dungannon 028 87 725 286, Dungannon Leisure Centre 028 87 720 370 and online from www.Dungannon.info.