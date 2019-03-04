Beauty queens eye Miss NI title

ASPIRING beauty queens from Cookstown and beyond are encouraged to join the quest for the 2019 Miss Northern Ireland at the next heat of the contest that will take place at The Jailbird Bar, Cookstown on Friday.

The event, which is organised by top modelling agency ACA Models, seeks ambitious young women aged between 17 and 24 to take over the crown from current Miss Northern Ireland, Katharine Walker.

The event is the fourth of 12 regional heats scheduled to take place, including Maghera and Dungannon.

Two finalists from each heat will be chosen to take part in the grand finale in Belfast on Monday May 6. The glamorous black tie event will be hosted by the former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon.

Contest organiser Alison Clarke said, “We are looking forward to meeting lots of new talent at the upcoming regional heats. Our talent scouts have been out and about over the last few weeks and, so far, we have had great response.

“The contest is about more than just superficial beauty; it’s about finding talented young women, who will be judged not only on their appearance but also on their personality, poise, presence and intelligence.”

Current title holder Katharine Walker said, “Being crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2018 was awatershed event in my life. From getting to wear the most beautiful crown, to being an ambassador for the NI Children’s Hospice and representing Northern Ireland on a world stage in China, it has all been incredible.

“Spending five weeks in China with 120 beautiful, caring and intelligent ladies from all across the world was a once in a lifetime experience.

“It was outstanding to live in the Chinese culture! Being Miss Northern Ireland, I really do appreciate that regardless of our very small country, we have so much to offer and the contest is something I’m very proud to be associated with.

“I’ve loved challenging stereotypes, working as a nurse alongside being Miss Northern Ireland showing people that there is so much more to holding the title and for me it was a dream come true to win the crown.

Entrants should send a photograph with their name and address to Miss Northern Ireland Contest, 381 Beersbridge Road, Belfast, BT5 5DT or email missni@acamodels.com