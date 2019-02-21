Benburb latest Village to Benefit from Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme Investment

Works have now completed in Benburb Village which received an investment of £37K from the EU Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme.

The programme was delivered by Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. Mid Ulster District Council provided 25% of the funding.

This investment enabled improvements to the existing carpark at the Derryfubble Road playing fields including: carpark resurfacing; improved drainage; line marking and, a new entrance upgrade to enhance accessibility and safety.

Welcoming the developments, Chair of the Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “Benburb is one of 37 village renewal projects to be supported by the Council and Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership over the next number of years. Each project has been developed by and with local communities, identifying priorities for work which will enhance local villages and village life.

“The completed works in Benburb have improved the accessibility and safety of the playing fields, which will benefit the local community, especially frequent users, and encourage further recreational activity in this rural area.”

Chair of Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership, Councillor Sean Clarke stated: “Through funding from the NI Rural Development Programme, Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership will be making available £2.15M for capital investment to support a range of projects across the Mid Ulster District Council area under the Village Renewal Scheme. The partnership approach of the local Council working closely with local communities is the model which brings most benefit to delivering actions identified in the village plans”.

Paul Donnelly, Director of Rural Affairs Division in DAERA said: “I am pleased the Rural Development Programme continues to invest in community infrastructure which is supporting delivery of the Department’s vision for a living, working, active landscape valued by everyone.”

Damian Mullan, Chair of the Benburb District Association also commented on the improvements at Benburb playing fields: “The user experience has vastly improved at the site and we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people using the park. The increased capacity of the car park and much needed safety improvements ensure the local community can safely attend the park with their kids. We have received great feedback from some of our partner organisations using the site including, Riverdale FC and Benburb Playgroup who have supported this project are delighted to have benefited from the works.”

A total of 37 village renewal projects in Mid Ulster are being part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union, with the Council’s investment totalling £716K over 4 years. The projects are being coordinated by the Council in partnership with local communities, in close liaison with the Local Action Group.

For more information on this scheme and the villages included, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/villagerenewal.