Best Product Award for Cloughbane Farm

Cloughbane Farm Foods, Dungannon has picked up the Best New Product from a small company award for its Spicy Lentil and Root Vegetable Casserole at the fifteenth Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards.

Over 400 people attended the gala event in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which offered local companies a unique opportunity to showcase their commitment to excellence in front of industry stakeholders and customers.

Speaking after the win, Lorna Robinson, Managing Director, Cloughbane Farm said: “We are thrilled to collect this award from one of the most competitive categories at the NIFDA Awards. Spicy Lentil and Root Vegetable Casserole is one of the newest additions to our expanding range of meat free options. Suitable for vegans, the casserole is low in fat and sugar, whilst also providing one your five-a-day. We have received great feedback on the range so far and are delighted that Cloughbane can now provide even greater choice for everyone in the family.”