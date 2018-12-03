BHF say massive thanks

The British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) would like to extend their sincere thanks to Fivemiletown Royal British Legion (FMT RBL) and volunteer Maureen Wilson from Clogher who together raised the fantastic amount of £500 for the charity.

The funds were raised at a charity dance held in FMT RBL. BHF NI would like to extend their sincere thanks to Maureen and her family for organising the event. They were inspired to fundraise following their own experiences with heart disease, including the sudden loss of Maureen’s mum. Special thanks to everyone who attended and gave so generously. This kind donation will help fund an investment of almost £1m into research projects at Queen’s University, BHF NI’s work in CPR training as well as the Miles Frost nurse in Belfast.