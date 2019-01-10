‘Big hearted’ firm raises over £172,000 for charities

Maghera-based Specialist Joinery Group raised a staggering £172,500 for charities over the past year which marked the firm’s 30th year in business.

This outstanding amount was raised through a Community Fundraising Challenge, which aimed to raise £100,000 and a series of Pro Bono charity projects completed by the group to mark their anniversary year.

The team totally exceeded their original £100,000 target, which aimed to raise £10,000 each for ten charities that had been carefully selected by their staff.

The entire Specialist Joinery Group family wish to thank the community for their outstanding support for their yearlong campaign.

A grand total of £122,500 was raised by the Specialist Joinery Group team which benefiting 19 brilliant charitable causes.

This company is known for its big heart and the staff efforts didn’t stop there. As well as their 30th Anniversary £100,000 Challenge, the company were also involved in several Pro Bono projects valued at nearly £50,000 for Foyle Hospice, The Stephen Lawrence Centre, London and Saint Vincent De Paul.

Speaking about the total , Ciaran O’Hagan said “We received incredible support from the people of Mid Ulster and we wish to sincerely thank every single person who supported this great effort by way of donations, attending events and volunteering their time.

Every event from Project Santa 2017, Project Tractor, Mid Ulster Truck Run and Project Santa 2018 received amazing support with nearly 10,000 people visiting Specialist HQ over the course the year. Thank you.”

The original ten charities, chosen by the team at SJG received cheques of £10,000 each. They were; Steps, Alzheimer’s Society, Our Lady of Lourdes Pilgrimage Society, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, Cystic Fibrosis, Marie Curie, Children’s Cancer Unit, NI Children’s Hospice, Kings College Hospital, London and Sands. However after the group smashed their original target they again, consulted their team to carefully select an additional nine causes close to the hearts of the team.

They are; Forte Riding for the Disabled, Foyle Search & Rescue, DePaul, FACTS, Down Syndrome South Derry, National Autistic Society, Granaghan Outreach, Help us Help Others and Maghera Cross Community Link Food Bank.

A special presentation event was held at the company’s Maghera Headquarters on the Coleraine Road last month.