Blood donation session taking place at community centre

Kileeshil Community Centre will host a blood donation session on Friday 13th July.

It runs from 2.30pm to 4pm and 5.15pm to 8pm. Donors can donate once they have reached their 17th birthday.

First time donors can donate up to their sixty-sixth birthday. Regular donors (ie those who give at least one donation in a two year period) can continue to donate beyond 70 years, provided they remain otherwise fit and well.

Also at the centre, a public meeting will be held on Monday 23rd July at 7.30pm for anyone interested in becoming a First Responder.

And registration for a Fit Kids Camp takes place on Tuesday, 17th July, from 9.30am. To pbook, contact Danuta on 07786 538 120.