Blooming Marvellous!

Two Mid Ulster villages and one business have scooped awards at the 2018 Translink Ulster In Bloom competition.

Donaghmore took first place and Castlecaulfield took runner up in the village category at the annual horticultural competition. Ulster in Bloom encourages cities, towns and villages to look their best and boost civic pride through beautiful plant and floral displays.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake is pictured with members of Donaghmore Horticultural Society; Dympna Hughes, Sheila Donaghy, Patricia Nugent, Angela Mullan, Alderman Freda Donnelly, Vice President, NILGA, Frank Hewitt, Chairman of Translink, Dermot McGirr, Translink, Sammy Wilson and Eunan Murray, Mid Ulster District Council.

Castlecaulfield celebrated a second award for their Suffragette Floral Display in the Outstanding Floral Presentation category, with local business Walsh’s Hotel in Maghera also receiving the Outstanding Floral Presentation award.

A special results ceremony took place in the Mid Ulster venue, Ballyscullion Park, with the 40th anniversary year of the competition attracting 121 entries representing all local council areas as well as 31 bus and train stations.

On hearing the announcement, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Sean McPeake, said:

“The success awarded to Mid Ulster in this year’s Ulster in Bloom competition is an incredible achievement. To have two villages come first and second, and a local business win a special award, is certainly something to be proud of.

“This fantastic result is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all those involved from council staff to local communities, who dedicate so much time to making both villages look so impressive. Congratulations must also go to local business, Walsh’s Hotel on their hard work which was recognised with a special award. The hard work among all has definitely paid-off!”

This is the 20th year of Translink’s sponsorship of the Ulster in Bloom competition. Speaking at the results announcement ceremony, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt, said:

“This milestone year of Translink Ulster in Bloom has produced many exquisite entries and I’d like to congratulate all the 2018 winners and runners-up! It’s been another highly competitive competition and we continue to see a trend for new locations hitting the top spots.

“Our thanks to all the local councils, businesses, community groups and Translink employees who work hard to make Northern Ireland a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

“It’s also fitting that the Translink Ulster in Bloom results are announced during Good Relations Week with the competition focussed on connecting people, team-work and building better communities.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA).

For more information visit www.translink.co.uk/ulsterinbloom/.