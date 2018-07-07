Bonfire materials set alight in early hours

Disappointment has been voiced after the bonfire at Killymoon in Cookstown was set alight.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said the bonfire materials were set alight in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 7).

Mr Buchanan said, “This year through engagement with many different agencies those involved in Killymoon bonfire had made many significant improvements. They were proactive in ensuring health and safety measures were paramount.

"It is disappointing that their hard work was destroyed overnight by people who have intolerance and ignorance towards another’s culture.

"This comes after other bonfires have been attacked and I would appeal for calm, as others try to raise tensions. I am also calling on members of the public to report any activity to the PSNI.”

The British Truth Forum said it believes that the republican movement 'have launched a concerted sectarian attack to ethnicity cleanse anything British from mid Ulster'.

They said: "Last night another bonfire in mid Ulster was attacked after years of no attacks there's been two in one week. We believe this is only the start, next will be orange halls churches and homes."