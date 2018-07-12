Books of condolence open for Cookstown 100 regular William Dunlop

Books of condolence have been opened by Mid Ulster District Council in memory of Ballymoney rider William Dunlop.

The well-known sporting ambassador was tragically killed during a practice session at the Skerries 100 in County Dublin on Saturday past.

In opening the books the Council Chair, Councillor McPeake expressed his deepest condolences, saying: “William was a regular face in our District, riding in many successful races at the Cookstown 100 over his racing career, and people have been left shocked and saddened with the tragic events that unfolded at the weekend.

"On behalf of the Council and the residents of Mid Ulster, I extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Dunlop family at this very sad time.”

Books of Condolence will be available for members of the public to sign at the Burnavon, Cookstown; The Bridewell, Magherafelt and Ranfurly House, Dungannon.

All three facilities are open from 10am to 4pm on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th July. The books will close at 5pm on Friday 27th July.