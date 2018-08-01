Boost for Dungannon car showroom

Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group, is an official Jaguar partner as of August 1.

A comprehensive selection of showroom vehicles, demonstrator and used Jaguar models are now available at the Donnelly Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Dungannon whilst construction of a new £6 million Arch concept Jaguar Land Rover showroom at its flagship site on Moy Road is underway.

This will be the first and only premium brand outlet anywhere in mid-Ulster with 10 new staff already appointed to Sales and Aftersales roles.

Dave Sheeran, Managing Director at Donnelly Group said:“As of August 1, a comprehensive selection of new and used Jaguar vehicles can be purchased from the Donnelly Group in Dungannon, with test drives also available from the existing Land Rover showroom.

“This is a very exciting time for the Group as we move ever closer to the opening of the new Arch concept 50,000 sq. ft. Jaguar Land Rover showroom later this year. Donnelly Group’s partnership with Land Rover commenced in 1981 and we are excited to further develop that relationship by welcoming Jaguar on board.

“The showroom will reflect Jaguar Land Rover’s new corporate identity which is being rolled out across its global network and will see both Jaguar and Land Rover’s impressive ranges of vehicles sit together in one building.

“So far 10 new roles have been filled with additional recruitment opportunities in the coming months. Extensive training has been provided to all team members by Jaguar Land Rover and our staff are really excited to showcase the new Jaguar vehicle options to our customers.

“At Donnelly Group, we keep the customer central to everything we do and the new Jaguar Land Rover showroom will ensure that we provide an unrivalled experience for each and every customer.”

Terence Donnelly, Group Executive Chairman at Donnelly Group added: “The new Donnelly Jaguar Land Rover showroom ensures space for 16 display vehicles and 75 used Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, with parking spaces for 100 customers.

“Built around Jaguar Land Rover’s new corporate identity, customers can expect architectural innovation, a luxurious lounge-style waiting area complete with a coffee bar and wi-fi, as well as new handover bays where the car will be revealed to its new owner before driving straight out of the showroom.”

Customers wanting information about the range of Jaguar vehicles now available or to arrange a test drive can contact the team on 028 8772 2887 or call in to Donnelly Land Rover at 59 Moy Road, Dungannon.