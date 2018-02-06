Business take on shop challenge

Local organisations have signed up to raise cash for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland by taking over their charity shops, including the store in Newtownstewart, on April 27 for a high-powered Apprentice-style challenge.

Teams taking part in the Big Shops’ Showdown will have to get creative and take over the running of the charity’s 12 shops which are located all over Northern Ireland.

Hilary Hanberry, Volunteering Manager from Business in the Community, said: “We are delighted to be running this challenge in partnership with Cancer Focus NI. The teams will need to use their entrepreneurial skills, business acumen and years of collective experience to increase donations, footfall and sales at their particular shop.

“The companies involved are committed to doing business responsibly, and this employer supported volunteering challenge offers multiple benefits – enabling employees to take on and project manage the challenge, use their skills and wits to fundraise, get creative in managing and promoting ‘their’ shop and raising awareness of Cancer Focus NI’s services throughout Northern Ireland.”

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Cancer Focus NI, said: “The Big Shops’ Showdown provides a unique opportunity for Cancer Focus NI to raise awareness of the valuable work that we do and to raise much-needed cash.”