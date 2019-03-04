Call for meeting to discuss rates relief

Mid Ulster District Council wants the Department of Finance to implement the same rating system as England and Wales which offers relief to beleagued town centres.

Members of the development committee raised concerns about the response from the Permanent Secretary to their letter sent late last year.

They are also requesting a meeting with the Permanent Secretary.

Councillor Barry Monteith expressed concern about the response and said the council should register its disgust.

Before Christmas, the Independent Councillor told the Mail that action was needed now to encourage more people to open businesses in town centres and action to help those in business stay in business.

“Town centres need a major injection of resources, finances and redevelopment,” he said.

UUP Cllr Trevor Wilson said it was a battle of survival on the high street.