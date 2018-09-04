Cement factory celebrates 50th anniversary in Cookstown

Lafarge Cement Ireland is celebrating 50 years of clinker and cement manufacturing at its Cookstown Plant.

Several hundred attended a special open day at the County Tyrone plant to reflect on past achievements and look forward to the future.

Launched in 1968, the plant is now responsible for producing a substantial volume of cement each year, employing almost 100 staff both in Cookstown and at the business’ cement terminal in Belfast.

As well as representing a major employer locally, the Cookstown business is an established member of the community, regularly raising money for local charities.

The Lafarge Cement business was acquired by Aggregate Industries in 2015 as part of the global merger between Lafarge and Holcim.

The transition meant that, for the first time, Aggregate Industries’ portfolio of operations included the capacity for cement production and supply.

Russell Larmour, Plant Manager, at Lafarge Cement, part of the Aggregate Industries business, commented: “Fifty years is a significant milestone and follows the successful 60th anniversary celebrations that took place at our sister cement plant in Cauldon last year.

“To mark the occasion, we hosted a very successful open day which was attended by veterans and family members for a tour of the plant and to view our exhibition.

“A number of our veterans were here when the factory opened and so were able to witness the changes technology has brought to the factory over the past 50 years.

“The success at Cookstown is testament to the many generations of people here in County Tyrone who have helped shape the business today.

“As we now look to the future, and many more years of production, we are committed to maintaining our position as a leading, sustainable business partner at the heart of the UK’s construction industry.”